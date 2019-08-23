Weather Forecasters Warn about Dangerous Rip Currents
The waves will be up to 3 meters in height. A wind and a sea state warning has been issued. The waves will subside in the evening and there may be rip currents and bottom pits on Saturday-Sunday.
Weather forecasters are also warning of a serious danger of fires in the coming days.
