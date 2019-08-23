Google Suspends 210 Youtube Channels "Uploading Videos Related to the Ongoing Protests in Hong Kong"

World | August 23, 2019, Friday // 08:52| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Google Suspends 210 Youtube Channels "Uploading Videos Related to the Ongoing Protests in Hong Kong" www.pixabay.com

Internet giant Google has suspended 210 Youtube channels that were part of a campaign by the Chinese authorities which aimed to spread disinformation around the Hong Kong protests.

“We discovered channels in this network behaved in a coordinated manner while uploading videos related to the ongoing protests in Hong Kong,” Google says

Their purpose was to discredit participants in the demonstrations. A few days ago, Facebook and Twitter also announced that they had closed about a thousand accounts for the same reason.

For nearly three months, Hong Kong has been engulfed in anti-government protests.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to combat coordinated influence operations, we disabled 210 channels on YouTube when we discovered channels in this network behaved in a coordinated manner while uploading videos related to the ongoing protests in Hong Kong,” Google said in a blog post.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Google, youtube, protests, Hong Kong
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria