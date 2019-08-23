Google Suspends 210 Youtube Channels "Uploading Videos Related to the Ongoing Protests in Hong Kong"

Internet giant Google has suspended 210 Youtube channels that were part of a campaign by the Chinese authorities which aimed to spread disinformation around the Hong Kong protests.

“We discovered channels in this network behaved in a coordinated manner while uploading videos related to the ongoing protests in Hong Kong,” Google says

Their purpose was to discredit participants in the demonstrations. A few days ago, Facebook and Twitter also announced that they had closed about a thousand accounts for the same reason.

For nearly three months, Hong Kong has been engulfed in anti-government protests.

