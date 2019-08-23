Hawaiian Airplane Fills with Smoke Shortly before Landing, Seven Passenger Are Injured

Seven passengers were injured in a Hawaiian Airlines plane crash in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Airbus 321 operated a flight from California to Hawaii. It had 184 passengers on board and seven crew members, NOVA TV reported.

20 minutes before landing, the cabin and cargo compartment of the liner filled with smoke. After landing, passengers were evacuated by emergency ramps.

A spokesman for the airline said five adults and two children were taken to hospitals with symptoms of smoke inhalation. According to preliminary data, their condition is not life-threatening.

There is no smoke or ignition source detected.