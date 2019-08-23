Hawaiian Airplane Fills with Smoke Shortly before Landing, Seven Passenger Are Injured

Society » INCIDENTS | August 23, 2019, Friday // 08:44| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Hawaiian Airplane Fills with Smoke Shortly before Landing, Seven Passenger Are Injured www.pixabay.com

Seven passengers were injured in a Hawaiian Airlines plane crash in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Airbus 321 operated a flight from California to Hawaii. It had 184 passengers on board and seven crew members, NOVA TV reported.

20 minutes before landing, the cabin and cargo compartment of the liner filled with smoke. After landing, passengers were evacuated by emergency ramps.

A spokesman for the airline said five adults and two children were taken to hospitals with symptoms of smoke inhalation. According to preliminary data, their condition is not life-threatening.

There is no smoke or ignition source detected.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hawaii, airplane, airbus, smoke
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria