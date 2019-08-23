The Low Cost FlixBus Adds New Direct Lines from Bulgaria

Аs of August, Europe's largest international bus service provider, FlixBus, is adding new routes to its network and doubling the number of countries that can be reached directly from Bulgaria.

FlixBus travellers already have a choice of destinations in Croatia, Slovenia and Germany. The company buses from Sofia and Plovdiv will travel directly without transfer to Zagreb, Ljubljana, Villach, Salzburg and Munich. Night buses will travel to the new destinations seven days a week.

The fastest new night route from the capital, Sofia, is to Zagreb, where travellers can easily continue their journey with just one stopover to the most popular holiday destinations on the Adriatic coast, such as Opatija or Zadar, or to several smaller cities in Dalmatia or Istrian peninsula.

FlixBus began operations in the Bulgarian market in 2018, offering routes to Hungary, Austria and Romania. In May this year, the company announced that it was also starting to travel from Plovdiv. Today, Bulgarians can travel by the green bus directly to six European countries.

FlixBus digitalises the bus sector in Europe by providing various technological solutions to its passengers. Tickets for the new destinations are priced at BGN 39.99. and can be booked at www.flixbus.bg or through the mobile app. In June, FlixBus was among the first companies to announce the integration of its systems with Apple Pay, and now offers Bulgarian travellers an even safer, more secure online payment method. FlixBus customers can also plan their trip with Google Maps, as new local routes will be integrated into the app soon.