Volkswagen with a New Logo. What It Will Look Like?

Next month, Volkswagen will revail its new logo, announced this spring, at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

The first car to commemorate the change and be fitted with the new emblem is the long-awaited Volkswagen ID.3 hatchbag, a 100 percent electric compact coupe, according to L'Automobile Magazine.

The change is part of the rebranding of Volkswagen and it has been in development for more than three years. it aims the brand to appear "significantly younger, more digital and more modern".

The changes in Volkswagen's corporate identity won't be radical, rather the current logo will be modernized. After the diesel gate, the German carmaker wants to show a younger face with better internet connectivity.

The world premiere of the new logo and, respectively, Volkswagen ID. 3 will be at the Frankfurt Motor Show from September 12 to September 22th.

The debut request is very promising - the engine is placed unprecedentedly behind, and the monospace design is expected to gain the same symbolic significance in Volkswagen's history as the Turtle and Golf.

However the first vehicle to go on sale bearing the new logo will be the eighth-generation Golf, which is due to be launched later this year before going on sale in early 2020.

Volkswagen marketing boss Jochen Sengpiehl said that the current ‘3D’ logo had “become a bit heavy, somewhat immobile, especially in today’s digital era”. He added: “The new logo has been reduced to its essential components. It's flat, open, full of contrast and clearly perceived. The new logo is not just a logo but an icon.”, Autocar UK reported.