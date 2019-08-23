Politico: Bulgaria Wants ''Agriculture'' Department in the New European Commission

Bulgaria wants its current EU commissioner, Maria Gabriel, to receive the agriculture department of the new European Commission, Politico reported. Currently, Gabriel is responsible for the Digital Economy and Digital Society.

"We are interested in the agricultural portfolio," a Bulgarian diplomat told the newspaper.

"I still cannot confirm that we will receive it, but this is the subject of discussions between the Bulgarian Prime Minister and the next President of the European Commission," the diplomat added.

In the current EC, Agriculture and Rural Development is headed by Irish Commissioner Phil Hogan, who is also Dublin's nominee for the future Commission. According to unofficial information, he wants to get a Trade portfolio or keep his current one.

Last month, the Council of Ministers approved Maria Gabriel's application for membership of the European Commission on behalf of the Republic of Bulgaria.