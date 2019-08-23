France with Stricter Regulation of Electric Scooters

The end of the chaos created by the electric scooters on the streets of Paris and other French cities has called for the victims of the rise of the new vehicle. In less than a year it conquered the streets of France. Pedestrians, however, find themselves affected by the frivolous behavior of drivers.

Riding on the sidewalk, two people using one electric scooter or a suitcase as a seat are just part of the fun of using the new urban mobility tool. 20,000 electric scooters are available for rent in Paris alone.

The victims demanded urgent measures from the Ministry of Transport.

Since next month, the government has tightened regulation. The maximum speed is limited to 25 to 20 km per hour, the minimum driving age is 12 years instead of the current eight.

According to official figures from the beginning of the year in France, two people were killed from electric scooters and 45 were injured.