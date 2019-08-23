Prime Minister Borissov Will Attend the Opening of the Gold Mine "Ada Tepe"
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and National Assembly Speaker Tsveta Karayancheva will attend the opening of the gold mine "Ada Tepe" near Krumovgrad. The concessionaire is the Canadian company that also operates the largest working gold mine in Europe - the one in Chelopech.
The gold mine near Krumovgrad has a lifetime of 8 years. The terrains will then be reclaimed. During this time, the company will earn 700,000 ounces of gold, as well as silver.
