Rumen Radev Wants the Bulgarian State to Research the Investors and Their Plans For the Implementation of Belene NPP

"Having so many investors is a positive sign and shows that this plant is necessary and can be profitable, because when a business applies for something, it knows very well." This was what President Rumen Radev told journalists today in response to a question about the stated investor interest in the construction of Belene NPP, cited by the Presidency press secretariat.



The Head of State stressed that he would not rush into giving estimates and expects the so-called ''short list'' of investors. Rumen Radev called on the state institutions to study very carefully the investors themselves, their potential and their specific plans.

According to the President, the biggest risk to Belene NPP is after the stated good intentions, to prove that the potential of the selected investors is exhausted and to pass the option that the state should interfere with the provision of a guarantee in one form or another , and this will overthrow the idea of ​​the project itself - to be without the financial contribution of the state.





