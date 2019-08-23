Rumen Radev Wants the Bulgarian State to Research the Investors and Their Plans For the Implementation of Belene NPP

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 23, 2019, Friday // 07:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Rumen Radev Wants the Bulgarian State to Research the Investors and Their Plans For the Implementation of Belene NPP

"Having so many investors is a positive sign and shows that this plant is necessary and can be profitable, because when a business applies for something, it knows very well." This was what President Rumen Radev told journalists today in response to a question about the stated investor interest in the construction of Belene NPP, cited by the Presidency press secretariat.

The Head of State stressed that he would not rush into giving estimates and expects the so-called ''short list'' of investors. Rumen Radev called on the state institutions to study very carefully the investors themselves, their potential and their specific plans.

According to the President, the biggest risk to Belene NPP is after the stated good intentions, to prove that the potential of the selected investors is exhausted and to pass the option that the state should interfere with the provision of a guarantee in one form or another , and this will overthrow the idea of ​​the project itself - to be without the financial contribution of the state.


Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Belene NPP, investors, Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, opinion
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria