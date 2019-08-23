Sunny Today, Light Cloud in the Afternoon in Mountainous Areas

It will be sunny today, with light cloud in the afternoon mainly in mountainous areas, meteorologist Georgi Tsekov of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)told Focus News Agency.

There will be light northeast wind, becoming moderate in the east part of the country and in the Danubian plain. Hot weather with maximum temperatures from 32C to 37C. Atmospheric pressure is and will remain slightly higher than the average for August.



It will be sunny on the Black Sea coast, with moderate, at times strong, northeast wind. Maximum air temperature at 29C to 33C. The temperature of the sea water is 26 -27C.