Sunny Today, Light Cloud in the Afternoon in Mountainous Areas

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 23, 2019, Friday // 07:35| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Sunny Today, Light Cloud in the Afternoon in Mountainous Areas pixabay.com

 It will be sunny today, with light cloud in the afternoon mainly in mountainous areas, meteorologist Georgi Tsekov of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)told Focus News Agency.

There will be light northeast wind, becoming moderate in the east part of the country and in the Danubian plain. Hot weather with maximum temperatures from 32C to 37C. Atmospheric pressure is and will remain slightly higher than the average for August.


It will be sunny on the Black Sea coast, with moderate, at times strong, northeast wind. Maximum air temperature at 29C to 33C. The temperature of the sea water is 26 -27C.

 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, sunny, Bulgaria, NIMH
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria