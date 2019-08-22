Ambient Air Quality Indicator in Plovdiv Area Does Not Exceed Acceptable Standards

The results of the ambient air quality measurements from the mobile automatic station (MAS) installed in Karlovo after yesterday's fire at the landfill did not show elevated levels, said the press office of the regional environment inspectorate – Plovdiv. From the beginning of the monitoring until now, the reported values of fine particulate matter (PM10) are 19.5 µg/m3 with an alarm threshold of 50 µg/m3, for sulfur dioxide – 4 µg/m3 (acceptable 350 µg/m3), for nitrogen dioxide – 11.5 µg/m3 (acceptable 200 µg/m3), and for carbon monoxide – 0.3 mg/m3 (acceptable 10 mg/m3 for 8 hours).

The fire started early yesterday morning at the regional landfill for a non-hazardous waste of the municipalities of Karlovo and Hissarya. It spanned over an area of 100-150 square meters and was contained by the firefighters by 11.30am the same day.