In the Second Half of 2019 More than a Million Bulgarians Made Tourist Trips

In the second quarter of 2019, 1,219.8 thousand Bulgarian residents made tourist trips, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said in a press release. The majority of them (75.7%), traveled only in the country, 19.1% – only abroad, and 5.2% traveled both in the country and abroad. Compared to the same quarter of 2018, the total number of travelers aged 15 and over increased by 12.4%.

Bulgarians aged 25-44 traveled the most – 548.0 thousand, or 44.9% of all persons traveling. Trips in the country are predominant in all age groups, with the highest being among persons aged 65 and over – 78.0% of the travelers in this age group. For trips abroad, the share of travelers aged 25-44 was the highest – 19.9% of travelers in the respective age group.

The majority of tourist trips both in the country (46.2%) and abroad (78.4%) were for the purpose of "holiday and recreation".

In the expenditure by type, the highest relative share was the expenditure on food on domestic trips - 37.8%, while in trips abroad it was on transport - 29.0%.

In the second quarter of 2019, the average cost of traveling on personal trips per person was BGN 198.34 in the country and BGN 658.74 abroad.

At the same time, the average expenditure per person for a business trip was BGN 168.82 in the country and BGN 1,198.35 abroad.