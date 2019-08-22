Bulgarian Special Prosecutor's Office Files Indictment Against Controversial Banevi Family

The Special Prosecutor's Office has filed an indictment against Nikolay, Evgenia and Maria Banev with the Special Criminal Court, said the press office of the Appellate Special Prosecutor's Office. They have been charged with involvement in an organized crime group, tax crimes, money laundering, and unlawful possession of a weapon. Nikolay Banev has been charged as the principal in tax crimes and his wife – as his accessory, and the two have been charged as co-perpetrators in money laundering.

Maria Baneva has been charged as a member of an organized crime group.

The court is scheduled to set a date for a court hearing within two months.