Dry Grass was Burning near Plovdiv, Six Fire Squads Onsite
Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 22, 2019, Thursday // 20:24| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Dry grass is burning near the village of Yoakim Gruevo, Chief Inspector Peter Toskov, Deputy Director of the Fire Department, told Focus Radio – Plovdiv. The fire was reported at noon. Six fire engines are now onsite. An area of about 50 decares was covered by the fire. The fire has been localized and contained, so far there is no danger of it affecting nearby buildings. The suppression operation continues. If necessary, additional fire crews will be sent.
- » Ambient Air Quality Indicator in Plovdiv Area Does Not Exceed Acceptable Standards
- » The Migration of Birds from Bulgaria has Already Begun and is in Full Swing
- » We Can Expect a Relatively Warm Autumn in Bulgaria, with Normal Rainfall for the Season
- » Wildfire Raging in Southern Bulgaria: 120 Decares of Forest is Burning
- » Plastic Waste is Increasing in the Black Sea
- » Amazon Rainforest Fire: Extensive Toxic Cloud in the Southern Hemisphere