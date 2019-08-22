Dry Grass was Burning near Plovdiv, Six Fire Squads Onsite

Bulgaria: Dry Grass was Burning near Plovdiv, Six Fire Squads Onsite

Dry grass is burning near the village of Yoakim Gruevo, Chief Inspector Peter Toskov, Deputy Director of the Fire Department, told Focus Radio – Plovdiv. The fire was reported at noon. Six fire engines are now onsite. An area of about 50 decares was covered by the fire. The fire has been localized and contained, so far there is no danger of it affecting nearby buildings. The suppression operation continues. If necessary, additional fire crews will be sent.

