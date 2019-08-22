Bulgarian Economy Ministry: VOSS Automotive Plans New Plant in Eastern Europe

Business | August 22, 2019, Thursday // 20:04| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Economy Ministry: VOSS Automotive Plans New Plant in Eastern Europe

Bulgaria's economy ministry said on Thursday that the ministry's secretary-general met with representatives of German car parts maker VOSS Automotive to discuss the company's plans to set up a new production facility in Eastern Europe and the options to build the plant in Bulgaria, reports SeeNews

VOSS Automotive opened in May its first plant in Bulgaria, which has already been certified by Germany's Volkswagen Group, the economy ministry said in a statement.

The company invested some 15 million euros ($16.6 million) in the production facility in Bulgaria's Bahovitsa Industrial Park, near the city of Lovech. 

"The VOSS team unanimously chose Bulgaria among more than 22 selected countries to position our next business. Already during our first visit to Bulgaria, the people who are educated and motivated, the stable infrastructure, Bulgaria’s membership in the EU and the stable political and economic environment all made a very strong impression on us," Roland Weiss, managing director of VOSS Automotive Bulgaria, said last year upon announcing the investment in the country.

VOSS Automotive specializes in the production of fuel and coolant lines and fittings, quick connector systems, thermal management lines and fittings, and other components.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria