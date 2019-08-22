Second British Tourist Dies of Legionnaires Disease after Visiting the Same Bulgarian Hotel

A 75-year-old man from Huddersfield is the latest Briton to die of a suspected outbreak of Legionnaires disease linked to a Bulgarian three-star resort, reports Daily Mail.

Brian Taylor, 75, was admitted to hospital after returning from a week's holiday at the Hotel Kalofer on Sunny Beach, Bulgaria.

Mr. Taylor visited the popular hotel in June and died a month after returning having suffered 'flu-like symptoms' which deteriorated.

Yesterday it emerged that John Cowan, 43, from Hamilton, Lanarkshire died after returning from the same resort having contracted Legionnaires Disease.

He died on June 19 - one week after returning home from the result. His death certificate claimed he died from 'septic shock' and 'Legionella Pneumonia'.

Mr. Taylor's heartbroken family has instructed specialist solicitors Irwin Mitchell to investigate his case.

His family wants to determine whether his death is linked to the hotel.

Both Mr. Taylor and Mr. Cowen traveled with Jet2 Holidays, who have been warned by the European Legionnaires' Disease Surveillance Network, that four cases of the disease have been linked back to the hotel.

Jatinder Paul, a legal expert at Irwin Mitchell representing the family, said: 'All of Brian's family are understandably heartbroken by their loss and are struggling to come to terms with what happened.

'Through our work, we are sadly only too aware of the devastating consequences of Legionnaires' disease and nothing highlights this more than Brian's death.

'We are now investigating how Brian contracted his illness and looking into his stay at the Hotel Kalofer. It is extremely worrying that other guests who stayed at the same hotel have also contracted this potentially fatal infection.

'Following an outbreak of Legionnaires disease, it is vital that the source is identified as soon as possible. If any members of the public start experiencing any of the symptoms it is crucial that they seek immediate medical advice.

'In addition, we would be interested in speaking to anyone who has any information regarding the standards at the Hotel Kalofer as they may be able to assist us with our investigations.'

Mr. Taylor went on holiday alone on June 10. His wife of 41 years, Nancy Sykes-Taylor, 84, has dementia and is in a care home.

He returned on Monday, June 17. Two days later Mr. Taylor's stepson Martin Farrell stayed with him.

Mr. Farrell noticed his stepfather had a high temperature and was shaking from the cold.

He returned home the following day but called his stepfather, who while sounding unwell, had seen his GP and received antibiotics. , as he did each Wednesday.

Mr. Farrell called his stepfather on June 22 but noticed he had deteriorated and alerted his son who lived nearby.

Mr. Taylor collapsed and was rushed to the Royal Calderdale Hospital where he remained in intensive care for 25 days.

Medics initially diagnosed pneumonia, a collapsed lung, and sepsis. On June 24 they discovered Legionnaires' disease.

His condition improved slightly before he died on July 17.