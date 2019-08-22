Teachers, Participating in the 'Motivated Teachers' Program Will Receive BGN 500 Increase in Their Salaries

The salaries of teachers who teach students with poor educational results and low social status in problem areas of the country will be increased by BGN 500 from the beginning of the new school year.

The money was provided under the “Motivated Teachers” program of the education department, whose total budget is BGN 1 million and BGN 700 thousand.

The program is expected to start operating at the beginning of the school year. Additional funds for teachers who will work with students of low social status and unsatisfactory results in the classroom have been provided so far - to the tune of BGN 300. Now they are added to BGN 200 with the latest changes to the program.

Teachers will also receive BGN 200 per month for a period of 12 months.

More funds are also provided for reimbursement of travel costs for traveling teachers for the same period.

To be eligible for the program, teachers must have a minimum of 5 years of teaching experience, commented on Horizon from the Ministry of Education's press center.