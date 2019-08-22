Electric Scooters Can Now be Rented From 200 Points in Sofia

The first electric scooters in Sofia are already operational today. There are more than 150 scooters in various locations in the city, and anyone who wants to use them can do so for a starting fee of BGN 1.50 and BGN 0.30 per minute. This was explained by the CEO of the company that manages the electric scooters:



We were in Budapest and Bucharest and now we are in Sofia. We'll look at how people are using them and where the biggest demand is. So far, we have focused more on the center, because this is where traffic should be released using fewer cars. Using them is pretty easy with any phone. You download the application and sign up, which takes about two minutes. Your application shows the closest scooter to you. You go to the place and scan the QR code and you see the battery level. And you can use it. The mayor of Sofia demanded that the maximum speed of the threes be 20 km per hour, and the scooter itself can travel 25-30 km, depends on how fast you move, on what surface you ride and how much you weigh. Payment can be made by phone or by credit card.

You can see many places like this in the city, so when you're done using it, you find the nearest location and leave the scooter there. Also, for us this way, it is extremely easy to collect the wasted batteries.

There are now 58 marked parking places in the city center and the wide center. The locations where scooters are taken and left are about 200 and are provided by the Metropolitan Municipality. The speed limit in the city is 20 km / h, and in parks and pedestrian zones the maximum speed is 5 km / h.