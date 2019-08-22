Between 100 and 270 BGN More Was Paid For Heating and Hot Water by the Citizens of Sofia

Between BGN 100 and BGN 270 cost the heating and hot water of the citizens of Sofia for the past heating season, which is more expensive compared to the previous winter. This is indicated by the data from the balancing accounts of the clients of the private equity firm "TEHEM", announced its manager Milena Stoyanova, quoted by BNR.



According to her, the increase is due to the 16% increase in the price of thermal energy, the longer and the colder heating season.

Milena Stoyanova, Techhem Manager: The amounts are different for each client. The smallest properties - up to 50 square meters have an average cost of BGN 470, the average properties - between 50 and 70 square meters have an average annual expense of 720 BGN, and over 70 square meters, the larger properties have average cost - 977 BGN for one year.