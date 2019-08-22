The outbreak of the listeriosis epidemic in Spain is already an international threat. The country's health ministry has brought the matter to the attention of the European authorities and the World Health Organization (WHO), the Spanish newspaper El Pais reports.

Sources from the agency explained to the newspaper that this was a precautionary measure because of the risk that some tourists could become infected with the disease after consuming contaminated products in Spain. And they reassure that no such case has been registered so far.

"The European Commission is aware of the epidemic related to pork consumption. We are cooperating with the Spanish authorities and are closely monitoring the developments," a community spokesman confirmed on Thursday. Distribution of such products from Spain is already limited, they added.

Meanwhile, TASS reports a dead man from the Cantabria Autonomous Community. He was also suffering from listeriosis. According to regional authorities, this case is not related to the outbreak of the infection that started in Andalusia.

On Wednesday, the health ministry confirmed 150 cases of the disease in the country, with the highest number registered in Andalusia - 132. Another 530 people were sampled, the results of the studies are expected. On Tuesday, it was learned that an elderly woman died in the area, TASS said.

Listeriosis’ source is thought to be the meat products of a producer from Andalusia. Authorities there have already decided to withdraw all meat products from the producer in question. According to local authorities, the source of the infection was in the plant.

Listeriosis is a bacterial infection that can cause severe illness, including severe sepsis, meningitis or encephalitis, sometimes resulting in lifelong harm and even death. Those at risk of severe illness are the elderly, unborn babies, newborns and those who are immunocompromised. In pregnant women it may cause stillbirth or spontaneous abortion, and preterm birth is common. Listeriosis may cause mild, self-limiting gastroenteritis and fever in anyone. Most often people can get infected by eating foods that haven't undergone a pre-heat treatment.