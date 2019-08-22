All Airports in Bulgaria Tightened their Security Measures after Yesterday’s False Bomb Threats

Tightened security measures are in place at the airports in Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna and Bourgas after yesterday’s false bomb threats.

Bomb threats were emailed yesterday to airports and media. Sofia airport was not evacuated and there was no disruption of flights. Passengers were evacuated from the airport in Plovdiv. A false bomb threat was also received by Bulgarian National TV, where staff were evacuated for three hours.

Similar threats were sent to airports and media in other EU countries yesterday as well, the Interior Ministry says.

According to an information of the Bulgarian General Directorate Combatting Organized Crime, the online messages containing threats about explosive devices were sent to the Bulgarian addresses through computer servers in Switzerland and the Seychelles, BNR reported.