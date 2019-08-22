4 New Outbreaks of African Swine Fever Have Been Reported in Ruse

Four new outbreaks of African swine fever have been reported in Ruse, Darik News reports.

"There are diseased animals in an industrial farm in the village of Karamanovo in the Municipality of Tsenovo. There are 4,500 animals raised and their killing and burial began yesterday", said Dr. Nikolay Nenov of the Regional Food Safety Directorate.

There are also three new outbreaks in feral pigs. They are in the villages Prosena, Mechka and Pisanets. So now the wild boar outbreaks in Ruse become 8. Two experts from Germany are in the area.

They are examining all the affected industrial farms in Northern Bulgaria, and will conduct an epizootic study of where, when and how the virus came in.

70 440 pigs have been killed so far in Ruse.