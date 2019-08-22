Kosovo in Political Crisis - Early Elections to Be Announced after Lawmakers Dissolve Parliament

Lawmakers in Kosovo's parliament have decided to dissolve the legislature, which suggests the president will announce early elections, according to BGNES.

“The Parliament has decided to dissolve the sixth legislature of the assembly," said its chairman, Kadri Veseli, after 89 members in the 120-member body supported the proposal.

Kosovo's PM Ramush Haradinaj resigned after being summoned for questioning by the country’s war crimes prosecutor over his role in the 1998-99 insurgency against Serbian forces, when he was a commander of the guerilla Kosovo Liberation Army. He denies any wrongdoing and said he is ready to face any accusations.

Polls show that no party will gain enough support to form a government on its own, and lengthy coalition talks are expected, Via News reported, quoting Reuters.