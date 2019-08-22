Plastic Waste is Increasing in the Black Sea

Тhe amount of plastic waste in the Black Sea is increasing. These are the observations of scientists at the Institute of Oceanology in Varna. They returned from another expedition, on which they examined the quality of the water.

The Danube River is the largest polluter of the Black Sea. Plastic waste in half of Europe is being discharged into Romanian territorial waters and is being collected in the Durankulak area and Cape Kaliakra because of its southern flow. Ship traffic also generates rubbish. Plastic islands are observed along the route of vessels in the Black Sea.

Water quality outcomes are also worrying, and this is important for the Black Sea ecosystem.

The surveys are part of our country's commitment to the European Union for monitoring the Black Sea. However, because of underfunding, ocean scientists have been able to complete only one-third of the required expeditions.