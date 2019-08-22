Ivet Lalova with a Second Gold Medal in the Super League of Turkey's Athletics Club
August 22, 2019, Thursday
Ivet Lalova has won a second gold medal in the Super League of Turkey's Athletics Club in Bursa, BNR reported.
In the 200m sprint, the ENKA competing Bulgarian finished 23.02 sec (+1.0 m / sec), outstripping her competitors by over a second. Mizgin Ay (Fenerbahce) finished second with 24.10 sec.
On the first day of the race, Lalova also won the 100m start, and ENKA's 4m 100m relay with Lalova in the last post was declassified.
