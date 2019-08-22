Donald Trump Attacks Ford Motor which Refused to Back his Fuel Efficiency Rules

US President Donald Trump has attacked automakers who refused to back his administration’s plan to roll back Obama-era fuel efficiency rules, CNBC reported.

Trump specifically mentioned Ford, which has negotiated with California-led Democrats, which has some of the most stringent requirements for low fuel consumption of future car models, Reuters reports.

Although they concentrated Trump's dissatisfaction, Ford was not the only manufacturer to join the voluntary agreement. Honda, BMW and Volkswagen have also adopted California standards.

Trump said company founder Henry Ford would be “very disappointed if he saw his modern-day descendants wanting to build a much more expensive car, that is far less safe and doesn’t work as well, because execs don’t want to fight California regulators.”

The company responded in a statement that it is focused on protecting the environment as well as maintaining affordable prices for its models.

“This agreement with California provides regulatory stability while reducing CO2 more than complying with two different standards,” it said. There is no evidence that lower fuel consumption requirements would degrade vehicle performance in any way, according to Donald Trump.

Both environmentalists and authorities in a number of US states dispute the president's position that the rules he proposes for new car models will make them safer or significantly reduce their cost.

According to most analyzes, Barack Obama's option would be the most cost-effective option for consumers, as fuel cost savings will be most significant.