Dead and Missing People after Landslides in Southwest China

At least nine people have died and 35 are missing as a result of landslides in southwestern China's Sichuan province, BTA reported.

The downpours fell on Tuesday. Over 100,000 people need to be evacuated and need help. The rains caused damage to roads and bridges, 900 houses, 20 large and medium-sized enterprises and two reservoirs. They also interrupted water supply lines, disrupting the water supply of over 58,000 people.

More than 260 people were killed in floods in China in July and August, according to government figures yesterday. Rescue operations continue.