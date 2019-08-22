Zelensky Suggests Russia to Return Crimea to Ukraine in Exchange for Its G8 Place

Volodymyr Zelensky has suggested Russia to return Crimea to Ukraine in order to regain its place in the G-8 group of the most influential countries in the world, RIA Novosti reports.

Zelensky wrote on his Facebook page that Russia should end the conflict in Eastern Ukraine and release Ukrainians who are in Russian prisons. In this way, the country will give a serious signal "that it wants peace and is ready to take its place on the agenda of major diplomacy again."

Earlier, it became clear that the US President Donald Trump agreed to Emmanuel Macron’s proposal for Russia to be invited at the G7 summit in the US in 2020.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that readmitting Russia into the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized nations without resolving the Ukraine crisis would be a "strategic error" and underscore the "weakness" of the grouping, RFERL reported.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel also announced they are against Russia’s return.

