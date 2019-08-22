Tourism Revenues in Greece Rise by more than 15% a Year

Bulgaria: Tourism Revenues in Greece Rise by more than 15% a Year www.pixabay.com

A significant increase in tourism revenue in the first half of the year helped Greece to reduce its current account deficit, more than the growth in imports. This is indicated by the Bank of Greece data.

The tourism revenues for the first six months of 2019, were € 5.5 billion, up by 15.3% from € 4.77 billion for the same period in 2018.

At the same time, there has been an increase in the tourism-related transport sector. Its revenue increased by 7.3%, most notably passenger transport.

In the first half of 2019  imports increased by 4.2% on a yearly basis, to 27.8 billion, while exports increased by only 1.6% to 16.2 billion.

