The IMF Demanded the Removal of the Age Limit because of Kristalina Georgieva
August 22, 2019, Thursday
The International Monetary Fund has recommended the removal of the age limit for its managing director.
The measure is necessary because Kristalina Georgieva, selected by the 28 EU countries as candidate for Europe, exceed the limit.
The board requested the change to be accepted by the representatives of all 189 Member States.
Currently, the managing director must be under 65, and Georgieva turned 66 last week.
