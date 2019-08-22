The IMF Demanded the Removal of the Age Limit because of Kristalina Georgieva

Politics | August 22, 2019, Thursday // 10:11| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The IMF Demanded the Removal of the Age Limit because of Kristalina Georgieva novinite.bg

The International Monetary Fund has recommended the removal of the age limit for its managing director.

The measure is necessary because Kristalina Georgieva, selected by the 28 EU countries as candidate for Europe, exceed the limit.

The board requested the change to be accepted by the representatives of all 189 Member States.

Currently, the managing director must be under 65, and Georgieva turned 66 last week.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, age limit
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria