Trump Promised to Close the Background Check Loopholes for Gun Buys

US President Donald Trump has promised that checks on the criminal and health backgrounds of people who buy guns will be stepped up, Reuters and BTA report.

“We’re working on background checks. There are things we can do. But we already have very serious background checks. We have strong background checks. We can close up the gaps. We can do things that are very good and things that frankly gun owners want to have done,”

“We have background checks but there are loopholes in the background checks. And that’s what I spoke to the NRA about yesterday. They want to get rid of the loopholes as well as I do. At the same time, I don’t want to take away people’s Second Amendment rights,” Trump said.

The guns control topic has been the subject of many debates in the United States after a series of deadly, mass shootings took the lives of hundreds.