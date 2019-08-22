The Shared Electric Scooters Also Come to Sofia

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 22, 2019, Thursday // 07:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Shared Electric Scooters Also Come to Sofia

A new service for the sharing of electric scooters is presented in Sofia. It is in support of the growing interest in alternative methods of transportation in the city and is part of the strategy to improve air quality.

The rapid entry of electric scooters and the lack of regulation on their behavior on the road necessitates changes to the Road Traffic Act, which are being prepared by the Sofia Municipality and the State Traffic Safety Agency. Until then, everyone must comply with the safety rules.

Sofia Municipality is hoping more and more people get off their cars in the city. More than 200 new bicycle, moped and electric scooter parking lots have already been set up, the municipality announced.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: parking lots, electric scooter, sofia, capital, rules
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria