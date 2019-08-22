The Shared Electric Scooters Also Come to Sofia
A new service for the sharing of electric scooters is presented in Sofia. It is in support of the growing interest in alternative methods of transportation in the city and is part of the strategy to improve air quality.
The rapid entry of electric scooters and the lack of regulation on their behavior on the road necessitates changes to the Road Traffic Act, which are being prepared by the Sofia Municipality and the State Traffic Safety Agency. Until then, everyone must comply with the safety rules.
Sofia Municipality is hoping more and more people get off their cars in the city. More than 200 new bicycle, moped and electric scooter parking lots have already been set up, the municipality announced.
