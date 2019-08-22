Boris Johnson Meets with Emmanuel Macron in Paris

Politics | August 22, 2019, Thursday
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron will talk in Paris today.

Brexit and other major topics, including the issue of Iran, will be at the center of the talks.

This will be the first meeting between the two since Johnson headed the British government. He also spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel yesterday.

Emmanuel Macron, Brexit, Boris Johnson, Angela Merkel
