Bulgaria: Sunny Weather, Hot in the Afternoon with Temperatures from 32C to 37C

It will be sunny again today, hot in the afternoon, meteorologist Krasimir Stoev of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.

In the afternoon, some increase in cloud is possible but no rain expected. A light wind will blow from the northeast, becoming moderate in eastern Bulgaria. Temperatures will range between 32C and 37C. The atmospheric pressure is and will stay slightly higher than the average for the month.

It will be sunny on the Black Sea coast, with light cloud in the afternoon and moderate northeast wind. Maximum air temperatures at 28-32C. Sea water temperature is 26-27C.

 

