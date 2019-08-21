The Retainers on Grafa Boulevard Took Another Victim, her Husband Threw them on the Tram Track and Got Arrested

Bulgaria: The Retainers on Grafa Boulevard Took Another Victim, her Husband Threw them on the Tram Track and Got Arrested

A Sofia citizen was detained by police after his wife stumbled on the famous "fins" on Sofia's Graf Ignatiev Street and was injured.

The incident happened in the early afternoon.

The woman is in a hospital with a jawbone injury.

"My wife was down, all in blood, I went down, I took a lever and I moved them, I threw them on the tram line in protest because someone was stumbling every day," the husband of the victim explained.

He owns a shop on the street and that is why he was able to react quickly

After his action, he was taken to the First District Office.

This is not an isolated case of a victim after the placement of restraints. Some time ago, they also damaged an ambulance that arrived at the address.

After a number of negative reviews and numerous incidents, the Sofia Municipality decided to replace them. But obviously not everywhere, and there are no problems today.

The son of the victim and the man who took action voiced his opinion on the situation on Twitter and explained how Bulgarian media provided biased opinion on the matter - labeling it as an act of domestic terrorism. 

