Bulgaria Launches Electronic Register for Organic Foods Industry
The Bulgarian Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forests has initiated a new register for producers, processors, traders, importers and storage facility owners involved in the country’s organic foods market.
The register seeks to ensure comprehensive monitoring of organic food in the country
