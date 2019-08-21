The Landfill Fire in Karlovo has been Contained
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The landfill fire in Karlovo has been contained, there is no smoke visible, the Deputy Mayor of Karlovo, Anton Minev, told Focus Radio – Plovdiv.
The landfill fire in Karlovo has been contained, there is no smoke visible, the Deputy Mayor of Karlovo, Anton Minev, told Focus Radio – Plovdiv.
"We are not concerned, firefighters responded instantly. Two fire engines and a water tank vehicle from the municipality are on site," Minev said.
A mobile laboratory from the regional environment inspectorate arrived at the site to measure the quality of air.
- » BBC: Baby Dolphin Death Causes Dismay in Bulgaria
- » Wildfire in Forest near Sofia Area Broke out Again, Urgent Call for Volunteers
- » British Tourist Nearly Dies after ‘Severing Artery’ Plummeting Down ‘Extreme’ Water Slide in Bulgaria
- » A Woman Survives a 1.5-Kilometer Fall in Canada. Her Parachute Failed to Open
- » Part of the Wing of a Passenger Plane in New York Fell Off
- » Rescuers Looking for a 14-year-old Girl by the Sea near Varna