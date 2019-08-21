The Landfill Fire in Karlovo has been Contained

August 21, 2019, Wednesday
Bulgaria: The Landfill Fire in Karlovo has been Contained

The landfill fire in Karlovo has been contained, there is no smoke visible, the Deputy Mayor of Karlovo, Anton Minev, told Focus Radio – Plovdiv
"We are not concerned, firefighters responded instantly. Two fire engines and a water tank vehicle from the municipality are on site," Minev said.
A mobile laboratory from the regional environment inspectorate arrived at the site to measure the quality of air. 

