Bulgaria will Provide BGN 148,395 in Grants to Serbia, Montenegro, Armenia and Georgia

Bulgaria will provide BGN 148,395 in grants to countries from the Western Balkans and the Eastern Partnership for the financing of projects for the development of education, social integration, and civil society, the government press office said.

A total of 3 projects have been approved to be implemented in Serbia, Montenegro, Armenia, and Georgia. The funding for the projects is from the 2019 budget of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs earmarked for aid for development and humanitarian aid.

The Young People in Modern Society project worth BGN 15,000 aims to create sustainable mechanisms for preserving, developing and investing in youth as social capital, a significant public issue for Serbia.

The regional project covering Armenia and Georgia, worth BGN 43,623, is related to the protection of children's rights and aims to create quality childcare in the recipient countries.

For the first time, Bulgaria will implement a project under the Official Development Assistance (ODA) in Montenegro, which is related to environmental protection and is worth 89,772 BGN.

The selection of the projects was made together with the beneficiary countries and is in line with the objectives of the Bulgarian foreign policy, among which are strengthening the European prospects of the Western Balkans and promoting the socio-economic development of the partner countries.