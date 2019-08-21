Bulgarian Interior Ministry: 44,539 Violations Detected During Speed Control Operation

The speed control operation has been completed, said the press office of the Interior Ministry.

The special police operation against speeding detected 44,539 speeding offenses throughout the country. The operation, which took place from 12 to 18 August, was coordinated by European traffic police network TISPOL.

The largest number of offenses was registered by mobile cameras – 21,038, followed by tripod-mounted cameras – 18,602, and fixed cameras – 4,862. Statistics show that most of the violations took place during the day – 41,583, while 2,956 were committed at night.

During the operation, 5 wanted persons and 9 illegal migrants were identified.