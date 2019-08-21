New Case of African Swine Fever Registered in Bulgarian Game Reserve

A new case of African swine fever has been registered in Vitosko-Studena State Game Reserve, Damyan Damyanov, Director of Southwestern State Enterprise, told Focus Radio-Pirin.

In his words, the cases on the territory of the enterprise are now four: this new case and the old ones in Iskar State Game Reserve, Sofia State Forest Enterprise and Elin Pelin State Forest Enterprise.

Damyanov said no dead carcasses were found, the wild pig in question was caught in a trap and the sample tested positive. As the test result was received yesterday, today the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency and the Executive Forest Agency will issue orders, identifying the infected area in a radius of 200 sq. km and the areas where hunting or access will be prohibited or restricted as much as possible, he said.

Since the beginning of August, 136 wild boars have been shot dead on the territories of the Southwestern State Enterprise and about 52-53 boars in areas belonging to hunting associations, Damyanov said. Hunters have made more than 500 searches in their hunting areas for wild boar carcasses, and searches in-state game reserves have been 230, he said, adding that hunters have set 50 traps, while in the state-owned areas the traps are 90.