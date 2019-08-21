Wildfire in Forest near Sofia Area Broke out Again, Urgent Call for Volunteers

A forest fire broke out again between the villages of Vlado Trichkov and Rebrovo (Sofia district), on August 20. The flames engulfed dry grass and trees. The mayors of the two villages are urgently seeking volunteers.

The volunteers should be adequately dressed in long trousers, long sleeves, and leather shoes, and everyone should have a shovel. The situation is urgent because of the strong winds, which creates conditions for the rapid spread of the fire, the mayor of the village of Vlado Trichev, Ivan Nikolov, said. He added that the situation is serious and unfortunately there are not enough willing volunteers.

On Sunday afternoon, the forest between the villages of Rebrovo and Vlado Trichkov caught fire. Two uninhabited villas burned down.