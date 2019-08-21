Payment of Аid to Bulgarian Farmers who Culled Domestic Pigs Begins after September 1

Payment of one-off aid of 300 BGN to farmers who have taken measures to clean and disinfect their farms after complying with orders to cull domestic pigs will begin after September 1, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency said on August 21, writes BNT.

The farms entitled to compensation are the ones in the 20 km sanitary zone around the industrial farms and those designated as high epizootic risk farms.

Owners of up to five pigs will be subject to the aid and they must have had the pigs for meat for personal use, not for sale on the market. They must be included in a list to be drawn up by the relevant mayor by August 26,

The claims for compensation are submitted to the mayors’ offices.

The owners are required to declare that they have voluntarily used the meat and that they have cleaned and disinfected the place. Owners are also required to declare that they will not keep pigs on their farms for a period of at least 12 months after the last disinfection.