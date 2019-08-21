More Than Half of Britons Want a Referendum on the Brexit Agreement
52% believe that if a deal is reached, it should be voted on by a poll.
More than half of Britons support the idea of a possible Brexit final referendum. This shows a poll presented on Wednesday, BTA reports.
52% of those polled believe that if a deal is to be reached, it must be voted in a referendum, 29% are opposed and 19% have no opinion, according to a poll by the sociological agency Kantor.
According to the same survey, the ruling Conservatives have a significant lead over the opposition Labor Party in terms of voter support - 42% compared to 28%.
- » Five EU Countries Agree to Welcome Migrants From Open Arm Ship
- » Jean-Claude Juncker Won’t Attend the G7 Summit in France
- » Serbia the only WB Country with more Trust in the Government than in the EU
- » Italy Introduces a € 1 Million Fine For Rescuing Refugees
- » The EU Could Fine Greece with 2.5m Euros Over the Personal Data Protection Act
- » British PM Johnson Announced an Increase in Healthcare, Spending by 1.8 billion Pounds