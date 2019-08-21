More Than Half of Britons Want a Referendum on the Brexit Agreement

52% believe that if a deal is reached, it should be voted on by a poll.

More than half of Britons support the idea of ​​a possible Brexit final referendum. This shows a poll presented on Wednesday, BTA reports.

52% of those polled believe that if a deal is to be reached, it must be voted in a referendum, 29% are opposed and 19% have no opinion, according to a poll by the sociological agency Kantor.

According to the same survey, the ruling Conservatives have a significant lead over the opposition Labor Party in terms of voter support - 42% compared to 28%.

