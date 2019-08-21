Germany is Against Russia's Return to the G-8

In 2014, the seven most developed economies decided to remove Russia from the group, NOVA TV writes.



The German government has declared that it does not agree with the renewal of Russia's membership in the Group of the most advanced industrialized countries, as suggested by the presidents of France and the United States, DPA, TASS and BTA reported.

Government spokesman in Berlin Steffen Seibert recalled that in 2014, the seven most developed economies decided to remove Russia from the group because of the illegal annexation of Crimea and its political and military support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.

"Both reasons are still there," he stressed.



Seibert added that if Moscow expresses its readiness to change its stance on the conflict in Ukraine, the G-8 (Currently G-7) countries will discuss restoring its membership.