Germany is Against Russia's Return to the G-8

Politics | August 21, 2019, Wednesday // 18:11| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Germany is Against Russia's Return to the G-8

In 2014, the seven most developed economies decided to remove Russia from the group, NOVA TV writes. 


The German government has declared that it does not agree with the renewal of Russia's membership in the Group of the most advanced industrialized countries, as suggested by the presidents of France and the United States, DPA, TASS and BTA reported.

Government spokesman in Berlin Steffen Seibert recalled that in 2014, the seven most developed economies decided to remove Russia from the group because of the illegal annexation of Crimea and its political and military support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.

"Both reasons are still there," he stressed.


Seibert added that if Moscow expresses its readiness to change its stance on the conflict in Ukraine, the G-8 (Currently G-7) countries will discuss restoring its membership.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, Ukraine, G-7, G-8
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria