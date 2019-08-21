The Council of Ministers Allocated Nearly BGN 21 million For Educational Benefits

Bulgaria: The Council of Ministers Allocated Nearly BGN 21 million For Educational Benefits pixabay.com

They are for the months of May-June, writes NOVA TV. 


The Government has allocated BGN 20 792 899 under the National Program "Optimization of Internal Structure of Personnel" for 2019. This was reported by the government press service.

The funds are for the payment of benefits for the months of May-June 2019 due to changes in the structure and composition of educational institutions, termination of employment for other reasons or restructuring.

The funds will be provided at the expense of the budget of the Ministry of Education and Science for 2019.

