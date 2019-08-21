The Council of Ministers Allocated Nearly BGN 21 million For Educational Benefits
They are for the months of May-June, writes NOVA TV.
The Government has allocated BGN 20 792 899 under the National Program "Optimization of Internal Structure of Personnel" for 2019. This was reported by the government press service.
The funds are for the payment of benefits for the months of May-June 2019 due to changes in the structure and composition of educational institutions, termination of employment for other reasons or restructuring.
The funds will be provided at the expense of the budget of the Ministry of Education and Science for 2019.
- » Digital Card Guides Volunteers in 'Let's Clean Bulgaria Together' Campaign
- » Parking Lot at the Vasil Levski Stadium Metro Station Will be Open Within 2 Weeks
- » Will There be a Public-Private Partnership in Cybersecurity?
- » The Deadline For Submitting Bids For Cleaning Companies in Sofia Expires
- » White Brotherhood of Bulgaria Gather for Supernatural-like Ritual near Rila Lakes
- » The Fire in the Old Landfill in Svishtov is Under Control, Crews on Site are Monitoring the Situation