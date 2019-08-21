The Strike of the Ryanair Pilots is POSTPONED

Business » TOURISM | August 21, 2019, Wednesday // 17:58| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Strike of the Ryanair Pilots is POSTPONED

The Irish Supreme Court has blocked the strike of the Ryanair pilots scheduled for tomorrow and again in Dublin.

The airline welcomed the decision and urged pilots to return to negotiations and to resolve any disagreements without disrupting the flight schedule.

A British court decision is also expected today to postpone the protest by pilots in Britain.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Strike, pilots, Ryanair
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria