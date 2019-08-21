The Strike of the Ryanair Pilots is POSTPONED
The Irish Supreme Court has blocked the strike of the Ryanair pilots scheduled for tomorrow and again in Dublin.
The airline welcomed the decision and urged pilots to return to negotiations and to resolve any disagreements without disrupting the flight schedule.
A British court decision is also expected today to postpone the protest by pilots in Britain.
