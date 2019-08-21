Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel Talk About Brexit

Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel Talk About Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on his first visit abroad. In Berlin, he will speak with Chancellor Angela Merkel and Brexit will be the main topic of conversation.

It is expected that Johnson will also ask Merkel to change the so-called clauses for safeguard mechanism for the Irish border.

Yesterday he sent a letter to the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, stating that he was so anti-democratic and contrary to Britain's sovereignty.

Johnson wants to look for alternatives to the clause. For her part, Merkel said she was ready to listen to everyone and comment on all options, but there would be no renegotiation of the agreement.

Tomorrow, Boris Johnson is leaving for Paris to speak with President Emmanuel Macron.

