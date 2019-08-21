Intensive Traffic at Four Border Checkpoints Both for Cars and Trucks

The traffic at Kalotina border checkpoint, Lesovo border checkpoint, Danube bridge checkpoint and Danube bridge 2 checkpoint is intensive. This was reported by DG Border Police. The traffic information at the border checkpoints is from 1 pm.

At the border with Serbia, the traffic is intensive at Kalotina border checkpoint at the exit for cars. At the border with Turkey, the traffic is intensive at Lesovo border checkpoint at the exit for trucks. At the border with Romania, the traffic is intensive at the Danube Bridge border checkpoint and the Danube Bridge 2 border checkpoint at the exit for trucks. At the border with Northern Macedonia and Greece, the traffic is normal at all border checkpoints