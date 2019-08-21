UN Security Council with an Extraordinary Meeting Called at the Request of Russia and China

The UN Security Council will hold an extraordinary meeting on August 22 in connection with the US missile development in violation of the Treaty on the Elimination of Medium and Small Range Missiles, TASS reported, referring to the acting ambassador of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy.

The meeting is called at the request of Russia and China.

"Together with China, today we have requested a Security Council meeting regarding statements by the United States that they plan to develop and deploy medium-range missiles," Dmitry Polyanskiy

said, specifying that the meeting would be open.

