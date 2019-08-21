Record Ice Melting in Greenland

In addition to international relations, Greenland has also raised concerns in the scientific community. Researchers are looking for reasons for the rapid melting of ice on the huge island.

Record heat and record melting of the giant ice sheet have been reported this summer. In just 5 days, more than 58 billion tons of ice have disappeared. This is with 40 billion more than the average for this period of the year.

